MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0093

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $945,773.00 and $6,255.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00024743 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003919 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,942,671 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

