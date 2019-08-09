Michael Descheneaux Sells 3,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $7.69 on Friday, reaching $197.94. 287,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $332.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

