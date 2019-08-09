Michael J. Burdiek Sells 5,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,120. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.07, a PEG ratio of 131.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Five9 by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

