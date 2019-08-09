MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $7.93 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $2,174.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

