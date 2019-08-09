Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. 50,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,008. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.366 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.