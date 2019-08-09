Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,861,479,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after buying an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,375,016,000 after buying an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 11,460,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,150,584,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.58. 4,719,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,247,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,028.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

