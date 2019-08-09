Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 3,678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 2,184,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,822. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

