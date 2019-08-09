Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -631.43, a P/E/G ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,670,000 after buying an additional 596,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 232,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,522,000 after buying an additional 193,185 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,281,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,746 shares of company stock worth $25,410,841. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.