MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a positive rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $457,306 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

