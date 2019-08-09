Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 10,000 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

KHC traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,931. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.