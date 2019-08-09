Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 746.7% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 635,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 247,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.53. 42,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

