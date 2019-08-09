Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 478,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.