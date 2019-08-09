Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.43 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 319.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 52.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.36.

CPB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 7,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,864. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $399,109.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

