Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.19 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 177,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,214,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 140.0% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 32,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,242,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,499 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

