Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,600,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.