Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Docusign by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock worth $30,533,281 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 545,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,654. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

