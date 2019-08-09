Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,100 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Davita by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

DVA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 4,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

