Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.