Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,600 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 105.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,681. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

