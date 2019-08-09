Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.1-140.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.5 million.Model N also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

MODN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 522,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,124. The stock has a market cap of $708.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.56. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $227,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,655.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $151,705.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

