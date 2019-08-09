Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.36.

MOH traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,427. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $198,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $868,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

