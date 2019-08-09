Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of 2U worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $101,024,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $11,188,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130,620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,525,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $850.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.83. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

