Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,407. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

