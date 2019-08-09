Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 272,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

