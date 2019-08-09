Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,401,000 after buying an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.85. 35,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,319. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.62.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.