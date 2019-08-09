Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

