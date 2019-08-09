Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 26,825 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 56,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,375. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Infosys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

