Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MONRF opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Get Moncler alerts:

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.