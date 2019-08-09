Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s earnings of 12 cents per share beat estimates by 50%, but were down 43% year over year. The decline was from slower U.S. outbound transaction along with stiff competition in the domestic market. This was partly offset by higher revenues from digital platform, growth in many key corridors led by a sequential increase in active, returning and new customers. Its investment in digital platform, mobile and online businesses should help it gain market share. A decline in expenses is expected to aid margins. The company’s partnership with Ripple will help it to gain from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. However, weakness in the money transfer business, high compliance costs and global economic weakness are concerns. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Moneygram International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 2,288,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,477. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,945,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.