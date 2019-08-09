Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,487. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.