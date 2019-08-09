Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 7,752 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total value of $1,166,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,126,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Deming Xiao sold 3,066 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $431,079.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $600,805.80.

On Thursday, May 16th, Deming Xiao sold 3,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $449,883.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. The company had a trading volume of 158,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

