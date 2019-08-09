Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 320 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.94 ($4.18).

GLEN opened at GBX 233.40 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

