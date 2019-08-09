Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Trading Up 0.1%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37, approximately 256 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 227.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

