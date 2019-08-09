Morgan Stanley Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE:UBER traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $319,050,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $134,538,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $80,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,584,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

