Morgan Stanley Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $135.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PODD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

PODD stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. 17,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,981.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $149.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock worth $4,524,025 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

