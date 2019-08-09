Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.63. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 10,972 shares trading hands.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.12. The stock has a market cap of $713.82 million and a P/E ratio of 29.70.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,425,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,124,426.88.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.