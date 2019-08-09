Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

MSI stock traded up C$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.55. 212,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.33. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$23.64 and a 52-week high of C$33.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.06.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.00 million. Analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

