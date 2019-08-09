Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. Mosaic has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 36.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 62.4% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

