Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOTS. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,984. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,059,332 shares of company stock worth $6,179,896 in the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Motus GI by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

