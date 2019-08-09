Mueller Water Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MWA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,102. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at $505,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

