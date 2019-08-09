Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Sells 444 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.24. 4,467,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,912,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.12.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.