Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0013

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.22 million and $357.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,691,425,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

