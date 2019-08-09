Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We anticipate regulatory clearance of both oral and IV formulations, serving as a major near-term catalyst. We also anticipate clarity on the timing of the resubmission timing of CONTEPO in the weeks ahead. Take: NBRV reported 2Q19 results, w/ a net loss of ($21.8MM), comparing favorably to our forecast of ($23.7MM). EPS tracked ($0.30), vs. our forecast of ($0.33). R&D spending totaled $8.1MM, vs. our estimate of $10.3MM, w/ SG&A spend of $13.4MM, aligned w/ our expectations. The Co. ended the June 30th period w/ cash and equivalents of $73.9MM, which is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into 2Q20.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

NBRV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 1,440,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,194.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.75%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

