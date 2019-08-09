Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Hits $138.67 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Nano has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $138.67 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00008859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Bit-Z, Binance and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,759.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.01800297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.02676267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00728097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00790177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00497463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Koinex, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Binance, Nanex, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

