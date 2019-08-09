NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 11,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,131. The company has a market capitalization of $891.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.08. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $34.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,556.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,329,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,486.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,749. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

