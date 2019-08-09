NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities (ASX:NAC) Trading Up 1.9%

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 396.71, a current ratio of 396.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

