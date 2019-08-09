NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Posts Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASB remained flat at $$41.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of -0.04. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.