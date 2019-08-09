Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

“We reiterate Natera as one of our top picks for 2019, reiterate our Buy rating and raise our PT to $36. Q2. Q2/19 revs of $74.4M (+18% Y/Y) beat our $66M (+5%)/Street’s $66.8M, with the beat coming from a $5M payment from BGI. Y/Y) beat our 194.4k (+19%), with Panorama NIPT and Horizon carrier screening volume growth of +18% and +27% nearly matching our estimate. GM of 41% beat our 34%, helped by the BGI payment. Natera’s 20% Y/Y volume growth implies to us that this market leader is holding its ground quite nicely, despite noise in investor circles suggesting rising competition or declining pricing. Q2/19 rev/test increased q/q to $393 from $384. ACOG. Natera is in dialogue with folks at the highest level of ACOG and expect a positive new bulletin for average-risk NIPT.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 58,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.51. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock worth $132,287 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,205 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $5,717,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.