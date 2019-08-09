National Bank Financial Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$3.25

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,556. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.80.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

