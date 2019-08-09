National Bank Holdings Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.18 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

